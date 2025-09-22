iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $144.66 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $131.47. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.