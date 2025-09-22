Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Up 39.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) were up 39.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 942,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 663% from the average daily volume of 123,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

