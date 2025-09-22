JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $314.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.80. The stock has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

