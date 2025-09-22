JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94). Approximately 46,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 371,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.43.

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider Helen F. Green sold 11,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £10,336.46. Also, insider John Scott sold 139,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £123,821.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,966 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,974. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

