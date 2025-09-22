Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Stake in Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 5,179.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Upbound Group by 209.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 153,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Upbound Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Upbound Group Price Performance
NASDAQ UPBD opened at $26.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00.
Upbound Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UPBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group
In related news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,373.29. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Upbound Group
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
