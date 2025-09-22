Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires Shares of 105,096 Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 512.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 112,539 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $32.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

