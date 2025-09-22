Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $81,747,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,636,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $59,073,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $54,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,815,000 after purchasing an additional 999,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $55.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $59.10.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

