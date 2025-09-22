Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $2.51 Million in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 141,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in KE by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in KE by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KE Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on BEKE
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KE
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- Trading Halts Explained
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.