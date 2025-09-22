Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $2.51 Million in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 141,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in KE by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in KE by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. Wall Street Zen cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

