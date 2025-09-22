Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $3.51 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.22 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

