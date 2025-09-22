Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 99,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,188 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $432,718,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Carnival by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,425,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,015 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

