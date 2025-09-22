Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

NYSE:PFG opened at $81.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

