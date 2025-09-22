Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 211.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

SPXC stock opened at $187.45 on Monday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $209.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

