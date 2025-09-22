Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,660,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Argus assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

