Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $209,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,784,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000.
Millrose Properties Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of MRP stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44.
About Millrose Properties
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
