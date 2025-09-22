Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $209,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,784,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MRP stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.