Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes Position in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nextracker by 18.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nextracker by 719.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nextracker news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,352.14. This represents a 56.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $2,321,454. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Nextracker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nextracker from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.26. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $72.12.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.