Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes Position in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nextracker by 18.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nextracker by 719.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Nextracker news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,352.14. This represents a 56.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $2,321,454. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Nextracker Price Performance
NXT stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.26. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $72.12.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
