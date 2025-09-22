L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $283.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $286.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

