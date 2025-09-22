LifePlan Financial LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,474,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.48 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

