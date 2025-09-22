Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 91,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,914,341 shares of company stock worth $662,228,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

