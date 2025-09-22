ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -98.31 and a beta of 1.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $75.39.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

