Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 468.6% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $268.52 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

