Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,517,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $80,679,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 345,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,787,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,934,000 after purchasing an additional 251,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $21,824,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,365.04. This trade represents a 18.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

