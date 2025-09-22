Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,245,384 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $953,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 433.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $778.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $747.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,618.20. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total value of $398,156.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,229.20. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,405 shares of company stock valued at $196,059,438. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

