Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Shares in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,045,000 after buying an additional 1,229,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after buying an additional 964,085 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,047,000 after buying an additional 618,956 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 114.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,486,000 after buying an additional 367,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter worth about $66,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE PKG opened at $211.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $250.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.