Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Shares in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,045,000 after buying an additional 1,229,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after buying an additional 964,085 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,047,000 after buying an additional 618,956 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 114.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,486,000 after buying an additional 367,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter worth about $66,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 1.3%
NYSE PKG opened at $211.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $250.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.
About Packaging Corporation of America
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
