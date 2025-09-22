Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 546.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $86.74 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

