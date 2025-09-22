Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 190 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in eBay were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,942 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 117,490 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,498 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,553,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $115,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $961,196.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,145,852.50. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,553 shares of company stock valued at $13,505,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $91.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.