Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,604 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $24,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 30.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Nasdaq by 28.7% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 161,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

