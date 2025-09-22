Natera, Inc. $NTRA Stock Position Decreased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 117.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $32,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $418,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,082. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $500,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,714,287.85. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NTRA opened at $181.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.19. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $183.00.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
