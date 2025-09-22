NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NETSTREIT worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2,779.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NTST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price target on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Insider Activity at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $100,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,657.54. The trade was a 1.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,075.00%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

