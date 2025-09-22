News Corporation $NWSA Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1,338.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182,858 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $37,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get News alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $122,391,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $85,213,000. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of News by 24.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,542 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of News by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 34.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,450,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after buying an additional 1,133,004 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWSA. Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on News

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.