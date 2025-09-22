Nextracker Inc. $NXT Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 44.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the second quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nextracker by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 86.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nextracker by 13.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nextracker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $399,210.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 414,256 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,920. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,352.14. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,987 shares of company stock worth $2,321,454 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.26.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

