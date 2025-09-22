NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NIKE by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after buying an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NKE opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
