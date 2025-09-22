NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NIKE by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after buying an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.04.

NIKE Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:NKE opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

