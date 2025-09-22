NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,737,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,916,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veralto by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,264,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veralto by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,656,000 after buying an additional 1,363,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Veralto by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,224,000 after buying an additional 314,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Veralto by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,074,000 after buying an additional 509,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.1%

VLTO stock opened at $106.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 12.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

