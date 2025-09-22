NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 504 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EME opened at $633.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $612.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.14.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

