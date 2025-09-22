NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 3,285 Sysco Corporation $SYY

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

