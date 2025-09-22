NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 3,285 Sysco Corporation $SYY

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sysco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.
Insider Activity at Sysco
In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
