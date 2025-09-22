NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 6,231 Exelon Corporation $EXC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Exelon by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 150,876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after buying an additional 63,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,789,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

