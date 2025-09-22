NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,073,000 after purchasing an additional 261,212 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Duolingo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,812 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $833,432.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 122,112 shares in the company, valued at $40,178,511.36. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $2,685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $19,335.60. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $23,716,221. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $290.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.63 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.32.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

