NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July $GJUL

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GJUL. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 245,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63,558 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GJUL opened at $40.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $553.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.54. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

