NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $54.36 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $73.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

