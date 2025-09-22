NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $216,000 in Graco Inc. $GGG

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $84.66 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

