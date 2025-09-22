NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $200.13 on Monday. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average of $212.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

