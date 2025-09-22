NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Boston Partners boosted its position in US Foods by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,345 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,245,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,853,000 after buying an additional 1,385,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,964,000 after buying an additional 1,350,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $85.11.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. US Foods's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

