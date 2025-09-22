NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial $SYF

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 226,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 76,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $76.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

