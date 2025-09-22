NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Stake in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,000,656,000 after buying an additional 357,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Garmin by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,329,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,574,000 after buying an additional 700,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,210,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,907,000 after buying an additional 211,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,812,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.75.

Garmin Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:GRMN opened at $235.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $160.94 and a 52-week high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

