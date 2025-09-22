NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in DraftKings by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.4% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in DraftKings by 44.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,013.97. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,081.90. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 658,331 shares of company stock worth $29,285,365. 47.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

