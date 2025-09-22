NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $139.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $183.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.05.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The business had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.56%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

