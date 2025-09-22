NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $85.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. UBS Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

