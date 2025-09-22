NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 76.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,596.64. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $34,408,816 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.1%

AXON opened at $774.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 191.24, a P/E/G ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $759.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $696.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $387.06 and a 12-month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

