NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $132.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Bank of America reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

View Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.