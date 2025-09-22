Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 68.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $131.50 on Monday. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

