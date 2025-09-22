NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Orser Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 11.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 143,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,235,784. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,914,341 shares of company stock valued at $662,228,310. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

